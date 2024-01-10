GCC commissioner warns owners against letting cattle roam on the road

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 61-year-old man due to a buffalo attack in Nanganallur on Tuesday, the Chennai corporation commissioner warned the cattle owners if they leave the cattle on the streets, strict and legal actions will be taken against the concerned person. If required, canceling ownership of the cattle will be considered to avoid mishap in the city.

"The population of cattle continues to surge in the city, such incidents of cattle attack have become a perineal issue in Arumbakkam, Nanganallur, Triplicane and Koyambedu. Steps have been taken to control the mishap. However, catching cattle is not the only solution. Even the cattle owners should be responsible and keep their cattle in the shelter," said GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

Cattle owners requested the civic body to arrange for a shelter to impound cows and buffaloes as they don't have sufficient space in their areas. "We are identifying places to keep the shelters. Also, if cattle are caught for the third time, their cancelling ownership will also be considered for the safety of the public," added the commissioner.

So far last year, 4,237 cattle were impounded and a fine of Rs 92.63 lakhs imposed. In 2024 in the first 8 days, 42 cattle were impounded and Rs 75,000 fine imposed. Currently, the fine for first offense when stray cattle is impounded has been increased from Rs 2,000 and maintenance of Rs 200 from second day to Rs 5,000 and maintenance charges of Rs 1,000 per day.

From the third day and Rs 10,000 for being impounded the second time apart from maintenance of Rs 1,000 from the third day onwards based on council resolution on 29.9.2023. On Tuesday,14 cattle including one buffaloe were impounded and raids are continuing throughout the city with focus on unclaimed bulls in the market, stray buffaloes and cattle.