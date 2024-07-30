GCC adopts resolution favouring clearance of travel expenditure incurred for Mayor's to San Antonio

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines several ward councillors urged the mayor and corporation commissioner to implement property tax on those who got patta for poramboke land.



D Vishwanatha, chairman of the standing committee (education) said, "When patta is provided for poromboke land, why can't the government impose a penalty for the property owners. A resolution should be passed that except land near water bodies, others should pay property tax in the city."

In response, mayor Priya assured the council to propose the same to the state government. Additionally, chairman of standing committee (town planning) D Elango (alais) D Elaya Aruna urged the revenue department to collect pending property tax amounts to big organizations and impose penalties.

Also, the civic body should impose commercial tax for owners of guest houses in the city, who are just paying property taxes.

The corporation council also adopted a resolution favouring the clearance of total travel expenditure of Rs 8.68 lakh incurred for Chennai Mayor R Priya trip to San Antonio, US in July by the Greater Chennai Corporation. She attended the 37th Tamil Sangam conference from July 4 to 6.

The festival invitation has been sent to the mayor through email from Dr Balasubramanian, president of the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America.

They requested that the air travel expenses be covered from the Chennai Metropolitan Corporation's funds, with an advance of Rs 5 lakh allocated for this purpose.

The proposal was sent to the government for approval under Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, Rule 46 B.

The expenses of Rs 8.68 lakh covered from the corporation's funds, and the decision has been finalized in the council meeting, the resolution read.