Garlic price stays high and sold at Rs 400 - 500/kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prices of garlic remain stable for over a week and continue to be sold at Rs 400 to Rs 500 per kg at both wholesale and retail markets in the city.

Traders stated that there is no demand for garlic due to a surge in the rates. However, it would take at least 15 days for the prices to decrease marginally across the country as additional supply is expected from north India.

At present, only two to three trucks of vehicles arrived at Koyambedu market which is nearly 20 to 25 tonnes of garlic against its usual supply of 200 tonnes.

“The product has been cultivated and sent from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, the supply from southern parts of the country such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh has completely stopped due to shortage. We sell garlic for Rs 400 per kg at the wholesale market whereas the retailers sell at Rs 500 per kg from last week,” said P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants Association.

He further added that there is no demand for garlic and dull sales witnessed at the markets due to the high price of the product. The market is expecting to receive more supply from north India from next week, which would lead to a drop in the prices to Rs 300 per kg. Within a month, Telangana and Karnataka will harvest garlic and the usual supply will be witnessed at the wholesale market. The rate would decrease and reach around Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg.

“The quantity purchased among the customers has drastically decreased in the last few weeks especially after the price surged to Rs 500 per kg. It has led to wastage, also the demand is expected to surge only when the rate has decreased and sold for below Rs 200 per kg,” said T Jayaraman, a retail vendor at George Town.