Ganja peddler killed in front of his parents in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old ganja peddler was killed in front of his parents in Kancheepuram on Thursday.



Police said the deceased Udayanidhi of Baluchetty Chatram in Kancheepuram had completed his UG and was a ganja peddler. Udayanidhi along with his brother Parvenden (22) and friend Giri (20) of Padunelli village used to supply ganja in the locality.

In the same area, Manikandan (25) and his two friends Bagavathi and Vicky also used to supply ganja and often there would be clashes between the two groups.

Two months ago Prushothaman who used to sell ganja to both groups passed away and after his death, the groups were eager to get his spot in Kancheepuram and were fighting over it.

On Thursday morning Manikandan along with his friends went to Udayanidhi's house and there in front of his parents, they hacked Udayanidhi to death using knives and escaped from the spot. Police said the gang searched for Parvenden in the house but he was not at home at that time.

Then the gang went to Giri's house in Padunelli village, attacked him in front of his parents and escaped from the spot.

The injured Giri was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH and admitted to the ICU.

The Baluchety Chatram police who visited the spot sent the body of Udayanidhi for post-mortem to Kancheepuram GH and the search is on to nab Manikandan and his friends who are missing.