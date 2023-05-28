Gangapurwala to take oath as MHC Chief Justice today

CHENNAI: Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Sunday at the Governor’s office in Rajbhavan, Chennai. The Governor will administer the oath of office to the Judge.

High-profile delegates, including Madras High Court Justices, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, are expected to attend the ceremony which is likely to take place between 10 - 10:15 am. Justice Gangapurwala was born in Maharashtra and was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2010, and later as the acting Chief Justice of the same court in 2022.