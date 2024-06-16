Gang of 12 planning to murder advocate arrested by police near Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: City Police thwarted a potential murder by arresting a gang of 12 men with weapons based on a tip off near Arumbakkam.

Police sources said that the dozen men were henchmen hired to murder an advocate in the city.

City police received a tip off about the movements of the gang and rounded them up when they were in their hideout.

Police said that they were held under gunpoint and the suspects surrendered. They were led by a history sheeter, Radha who has several cases against him, police said.

Police seized half a dozen weapons from the suspects.

"Our team acted swiftly offering no scope for an escape. They were planning to murder an advocate in Koyambedu in connection with a criminal case under trial at a local court, " a police officer said.

Four days ago, a gang had murdered an advocate in Thiruvanmiyur.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the plot and any potential connections to other criminal activities.