Gang hurls country bombs, hacks 25-yr-old history-sheeter to death

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang which hurled country bombs at him near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ebenezer (25) of Tirumazhisai, a history-sheeter who has many cases pending against him in Nazarathpet, Mangadu, and Poonamallee police stations.

On Tuesday, Ebenezer was returning from Kambathur in Tiruvallur in an autorickshaw. While nearing Mannur in Sriperumbudur, a car intercepted the autorickshaw and a group of men who got down from the vehicle hurled country bombs at Ebenezer.

The police said when Ebenezer tried to run from the spot, the gang chased and hacked him to death using sickles and escaped from the spot. The Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the absconding gang members.