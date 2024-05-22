Gang arrested for creating ruckus in Trustpuram in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: A gang of youth went on a rampage damaging parked motorcycles in Trustpuram in Kodambakkam on Tuesday.

Police said that they also attacked a passerby with a machete for questioning them.

Police arrested six persons including four minors in connection with the incident. The arrested teenagers were identified as Ameer Basha (19) and M Guhan (19).

A CCTV footage of the youths holding weapons and walking on the streets went viral on social media.

Police said that apart from damaging the parked vehicles, they also demanded money from the shops in the neighborhood.

Police were informed about the incident after which a team rushed to the scene and rounded up the youths and the juveniles.

Police have launched a search for other youths who are absconding.

The arrested men were sent for judicial remand and minors were sent to an observation home for boys.