Gag order on 'Savukku' Shankar in Lyca Productions matter extended

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court extended the interim injunction restraining controversial YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar' from making any comments or statements against Lyca Productions.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman, who was hearing the petition that Lyca moved, posted the matter after three weeks, as both parties requested time. The judge also ordered the extension of interim injunction against Shankar until then.

According to the production house, Shankar made baseless allegations against it in a YouTube interview, alleging that every penny that the company has come from drug dealing. Shankar also alleged that it was using the special camps for drug trafficking, said the company.

Shankar aired the defamatory statements against Lyca, a reputed mobile operator in London, without any evidence or documents. It also submitted that Shankar defamed the State police chief Shankar Jiwal DGP alleging that he made a deal with Lyca to promote his daughter in the film industry.

Following court direction, Shankar removed the allegedly derogatory video from the social media platform and filed an affidavit.

On March 19, the High Court observed that Shankar’s statement would have a serious impact on Lyca and added that it would cause irreparable damage to the company if he is allowed to continue in the same vein.

The court also directed Shankar to deposit the revenue of the particular YouTube interview to the credit of the court till the disposal of the suit.