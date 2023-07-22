G-20 meet: Chennai police bans flying drones

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police has issued a ban on flying drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) in its jurisdiction from July 23 (Sunday) to July 26 (Wednesday), owing to the Disaster risk reduction working group meeting of G-20 to be held at Chennai and Mahabalipuram from Monday till Wednesday.



Foreign dignitaries are likely to visit Chennai and Mahabalipuram. The places of stay and meeting places will be Hotel ITC Grand Chola, Guindy and Sheraton Grand (Mahabalipuram), police said.

In view of the security reasons, the areas around the place of stay/visit and the routes to be traveled by the foreign dignitaries in Greater Chennai Police limits have been declared as "Red Zone" and flying of drone camera and other Unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited, police said.