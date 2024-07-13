Full cancellation of EMU train services in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section on July 14 announced; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced full cancellation of EMU train service in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section on July 14 due to a line block/power block in the Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore from 07:45 hrs to 19:45 hrs, spanning 12 hours.

The reason behind this block is a part of ongoing engineering works for the construction of a new culvert at Chennai Egmore Yard.

Full cancellation of EMU train service

EMU trains scheduled between 07.45 hrs and 19.45 hrs will be fully cancelled in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section.

a. In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, the passenger specials from Chennai Egmore to Tambaram/Chengalpattu/Kanchipuram/Arrakonam/Tirumalpur will be operated.

b. In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, the passenger specials from Arakkonam/Tirumalpur/Kanchipuram/Chengalpattu/Tambaram will be operated upto Chennai Egmore.