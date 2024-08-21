From vintage to modern: Postcard exhibition unveils city's evolution

CHENNAI: As part of the Madras Day celebrations, the Department of Journalism and Communication at the University of Madras is presenting an exhibition titled 'Madras Through Picture Postcards'. Curated by Dr T Jaisakthivel, Assistant Professor, the exhibition offers a fascinating journey through the city’s history, culture, and everyday life as captured in the timeless medium of 200 different postcards. The exhibition will showcase a diverse collection of postcards that delve into various facets of Madras, including its iconic buildings, historical monuments, vibrant street life, artistic expressions, and the evolution of media.

"This postcard exhibition is a first-of-its-kind at the University of Madras. It offers our journalism students a unique opportunity to explore the history of Chennai and understand its vastness through a visual medium. These postcards are not just pieces of paper; they are time capsules that transport us to the Madras of yesteryears. Each postcard is a story waiting to be told, a glimpse into the city’s evolution," says Jaisakthivel, a philately enthusiast.

Collecting Madras postcards has been the professor's passion, and this exhibition is a dream come true for him. "It's incredible to see these treasures showcased for everyone to appreciate. These postcards are invaluable historical documents. They capture the essence of Madras in a way that photographs often can’t. They reveal the city's architectural marvels, cultural practices, and everyday life with remarkable detail," he adds.

A highlight of the event, which will be held on August 22 in the Seminar Hall of the Department of Journalism and Communication at the University of Madras, is unveiling a new set of postcards capturing the essence of modern Madras. These postcards, brought to life through the artistry of Visuva Varoon and the printing expertise of Jagadeeshwaran from The Postcards Originals, offer a fresh perspective on the city’s evolving identity.