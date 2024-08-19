From stigma to support, LGBTQIA inclusion in Chennai has a long way to go still

CHENNAI: The saying ‘Vantharai Vazha Vaikum Chennai’ (Chennai, which helps even outsiders prosper) rings true, especially for members of the LGBTQIA community. As various organisations and individuals prepare to celebrate the city’s 385th anniversary this month, we reflect on how Chennai has embraced and acknowledged LGBTQ individuals. From implementing inclusive policies for trans people in corporate sectors to employing trans persons at the New Washermanpet metro station, the city has made significant strides in encouraging acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

L Ramakrishnan, an advocate for queer and trans rights who works with the public health non-profit organisation Saathii, has witnessed substantial changes in Chennai over the last 20 years. “When I moved to Chennai in 2004, most of the LGBT-related focus was on HIV prevention among vulnerable groups, including trans women, gay, bi, and other men who engaged sexually with other men. The discourse around the human rights of the LGBT+ communities was nascent, primarily focused on national advocacy to challenge the colonial sodomy law, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Over these two decades, we have seen increased visibility of diverse community members, including trans men, lesbian, bi, and other queer women, as well as asexual and non-binary individuals,” Ramakrishnan tells us.

While community members continue to face stigma and prejudice from families and society at large, there are clear signs of positive change. “With the landmark Supreme Court verdict in 2018 decriminalising consensual relationships among adults of the same gender, more young people are now able to openly discuss their sexuality or gender identity with siblings, parents, and peers,” observes the activist.

One of the local LGBTQIA collectives in Chennai, Orinam, has been receiving inquiries from parents eager to learn how to support their LGBTQIA+ children. “While not everything is perfect, and there have been recent spikes in online homophobia through hate speech and memes - often from young men acting out their anxieties around masculinity - we observe that Chennai and the state of Tamil Nadu are making progress towards greater inclusion,” he notes. According to Jaya from Sahodaran, Chennai stands out as a supportive city for the transgender community, offering a space where people can thrive. “In the corporate sector, many from the community are employed, thanks to improved policies and practices. Compared to other regions in the state, Chennai has a significantly larger trans population. The city values and respects its members, evident in better sensitization programs in schools and colleges,” says Jaya,

When Pride celebrations first took place at Marina Beach in 2009, only a few hundred attended. Today, participation has grown significantly, with many allies joining in support. “The city now hosts film screenings, cultural activities, and awareness programs, all of which see increasing participation. Thirteen transgender individuals are employed at the New Washermanpet Metro Rail Station, and many more are working in various corporate sectors, government offices, and private firms. This reflects how Chennai has evolved and become more welcoming,” she notices, adding, “The assurance and support from the community have encouraged more people to come out. Social media has also played a crucial role in providing visibility and support for individuals from the community.”

Fred Rogers (He/Him), a trans and queer affirmative counsellor by profession, is also a trans rights activist working for the inclusion of transmasculine individuals in all walks of life. He is a person with trans experience. Fred acknowledges the city’s progress towards inclusivity but also highlights ongoing challenges. “We’ve seen many positive changes, including supportive judgments and welfare measures for the trans communities. However, harassment still occurs frequently. Increased awareness about LGBTQI individuals is crucial for creating a more welcoming environment,” Fred says.

Reflecting on his journey, Fred recalls the difficulties he faced when he came out a decade ago. “I came out after having two children, and it was not an easy process. Back then, it was challenging to navigate daily life. I drop off and pick up my children from school, and teachers and other parents are supportive. The city has evolved in its acceptance of the community, and my children are not discriminated against because their parent now identifies as a man. The younger generation seems to be much more accepting.”

Fred also notes a slight improvement in housing for trans individuals in the city. “Finding accommodation was a Herculean task in the past. Property owners were reluctant to rent to members of our communities but attitudes are changing. While Chennai is not as conservative as it once was, and few are now open to renting to us, there are still individuals who need to adjust their perceptions,” adds Fred.

Ramakrishnan, Jaya and Fred will be speaking at an event called Queering Madras hosted by Madras Musings. The panel discussion will be held on August 21 at Residency Towers, T Nagar from 5.30 pm onwards.