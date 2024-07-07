From cocoa beans to culinary art: Exploring chocolate's rise in complexity and artistry

CHENNAI: When Audrey Hepburn said, "Let's face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me," the British actress was capturing the sentiment shared by many. As we celebrate World Chocolate Day on July 7, DT Next looks at how chocolate desserts have evolved over the years in terms of flavours and techniques. Chefs from the city weigh in with their opinions along with their favourite chocolate dishes.



Chocolate is derived from the beans of the tropical cacao tree, named Theobroma Cacao, or 'food of the gods', by Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century Swedish botanist. Originally prepared as a drink, chocolate was served as a bitter liquid. Mayank Kulshreshtha, Area Executive Chef - South at ITC, observes that chocolate has evolved significantly ever since. "Initially, chocolate desserts were simple, like brownies, cakes, and puddings. In the 1980s and 1990s, chocolate cakes with liquid centres and infused chocolates with exotic flavours gained popularity. Today, presentations have become more artistic and intricate, often incorporating elements of haute cuisine. There has been an exploration of unique flavour pairings, with forgotten grains widely used to enhance taste profiles. The understanding and use of chocolate tempering have improved, resulting in more precise textures and finishes. The evolution of chocolate desserts mirrors broader trends in culinary arts, focusing on creativity, precision, and the fusion of traditional techniques with modern technology and flavour exploration,” says Mayank Kulshreshtha. The chef’s favourite chocolate dish is called Sacher Torte – layers of dark chocolate cake enveloped in silky apricot jam, crowned with a decadent chocolate glaze – where tradition meets indulgence.

Chef Kathiresan K, Junior Sous Chef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa Mahabalipuram, highlights a significant shift in chocolate consumption patterns. “Consumers are increasingly favouring high-quality, branded chocolates with higher cocoa content and less sugar, moving away from previously popular Indian brands known for their sweeter taste and lower cocoa content. This change reflects a growing appreciation for the authentic, rich flavour of cocoa. While traditional preferences once revolved around basic dark, milk, or white chocolate varieties, today's consumers seek more complex and nuanced flavour profiles. There's a growing trend towards chocolates infused with natural fruit essences and complementary sweet flavours, adding depth and variety to the chocolate experience,” says Kathiresan.

This evolution in taste preferences has led to a focus on premium ingredients and sophisticated production techniques. “Tempering, a crucial process in chocolate making, has become increasingly important. It enhances texture, consistency, appearance, and malleability, enabling intricate and visually appealing designs. Embracing these changes and prioritising quality and craftsmanship allows us to meet the demands of a discerning market that values the true essence of chocolate. This shift elevates the chocolate-eating experience and promotes greater understanding and appreciation of cocoa flavours and production methods,” he adds. Kathiresan tells DT Next that his favourite chocolate dish is ‘Chocolate Delicious,’ his creation inspired by mousse but with a more intense texture and flavour.

According to Chef Ravi Varma, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Coromandel, the evolution of chocolate has been slow but steady. "Cacao was largely grown in Africa and Central and South America. Today, we can procure all types of chocolates in the country. We also get cocoa varieties in South India as well,” says Ravi Varma.

He adds that a lot of fusion flavours lead the market today. “The variety of chocolate types in the market depends on the chef's imagination and skill. Chocolate is incredibly versatile, allowing for a variety of dishes in various forms. However, today, the chocolate industry is facing significant pressure due to the scarcity of good quality chocolate. I enjoy chocolates that offer a mix of textures like crunchy, moist, soft, and gooey, ensuring every bite provides a unique texture and flavour combination.”