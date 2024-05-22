Fringe Hindu outfit leader murdered inside a tea shop in Chennai's Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, leader of a fringe hindu outfit was hacked to death by two persons inside a tea shop in Poonamallee on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Poovai M K Rajaji, the state president of Hindu Marumalarchi Munnetra Munnani.

On Wednesday evening he was in the tea shop when two persons who barged inside started attacking him. Others who were in the shop escaped on seeing the men with weapons.

The duo cornered Rajaji and rained blows on him and fled the scene.

Passerby rushed to the aid of severely injured Rajaji and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Poonamalle police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for post mortem.

Police are perusing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the attackers.

Preliminary investigations have suggested a personal rivalry behind the murder, but police said that motive would be known after securing the attackers.

Special teams have been formed to trace the suspects.