Free Mathematics camp for toppers

CHENNAI: Raising A Mathematician (RAM) Foundation has announced the 11th edition of the Raising a Mathematician Training Program (RAM TP), a week-long free-of-cost residential camp from May 15 to 21, 2024.

Aimed at high school students with a passion for mathematics, this programme focuses on cultivating a research mentality.

The selection process will identify the top 100 students from schools across India who are deeply talented and passionate about mathematics. RAM TP will provide exposure to various areas in Pure and Applied Math to broaden as well as deepen their understanding of the subject. The application deadline is January 31. Further details can be had from www.raisingamathematician.com