Four law college students killed in OMR accident

CHENNAI: Four law college students died and their friend was seriously injured after their car met with an accident while trying to avoid hitting a dog on a road off Old Mahabalipuram Road on Thursday.

A group of five friends, Maha Swetha (21), Pavithra (21), Carline Paul (31), Ligneshwaran (23), and Siva (23), all students of a private law college in Kelambakkam, went to Kovalam on a car on Thursday.

The accident happened in the evening as they were turning on to the Padur - OMR bypass road. When they reached near Padur junction, a dog jumped across the road. Siva, who was driving the vehicle, swerved to avoid hitting the dog, only to lose control of the car that fell into a roadside pit.

In the impact, Maha Swetha, Pavithra and Lingeshwaran died on the spot, while the other two suffered severe injuries. The onlookers who rushed to their rescue had to use crowbar and metal roads to break open the vehicle and bring the youngsters out.

Carline and Siva were rushed to a private hospital in the neighbourhood but the former died without responding to treatment while Siva is battling for his life.

Meanwhile, a police team that came to the spot, retrieved the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.