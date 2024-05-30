Four including two minor boys held for hurling petrol bomb at Old Washermanpet shop

CHENNAI: Four youths including two juveniles were arrested by the city police for hurling a petrol bomb (molotov cocktail) at a locked footwear store in Old Washermanpet on Wednesday night.



A CCTV footage of three youths in a two-wheeler hurling the petrol bomb at the store went viral, after which a case was registered at Washermanpet police station.

Police analysed the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects and secured R Vignesh (19) of Korukkupet and S Boopalan (23) of Royapuram. Two minor boys, aged 17 years were also caught, police said.

Investigations revealed that a few days ago, Vignesh and his friend Nagaraj took some clothes from a shop above the footwear store and left without paying money. They also threatened the shop owner. Based on the shop owner's complaint, Nagaraj was arrested.

Enraged by this, Vignesh along with his accomplices set out to hurl the petrol bomb at the clothing store, but it fell on the shutters of the footwear store instead.

While the two youths were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, the two minors were sent to a government home for boys.