Four including school students injured as car rams vehicles in parking lot at Meenambakkam

CHENNAI: A speeding car hit four people, including school students in Meenambakkam on Tuesday.

Four people injured are admitted to Chrompet Government Hospital for further treatment.

According to Thanthi TV, the people nearby caught the college student who was driving the car.

The car rammed into a two-wheeler, electrical junction box, and a car parked in the parking space.

Police arrested and investigated the college student who caused the accident.

Further details are awaited.