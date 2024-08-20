Found in trash, GCC contract employee returns 8 gm gold chain

CHENNAI: In a commendable display of honesty, Charles, a Greater Chennai Corporation contract employee responsible for daily waste collection in Zone 13, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Velachery, returned a gold chain weighing 8 grams to the owner. He found the chain in the waste during segregation.

Charles works for Urbaser Sumeet, which is the solid waste management concessionaire of the GCC operating in zones 9-15.

During his routine duty of waste collection on Monday, he collected household waste from various residences on Pillaiyar Koil Street in Velachery. Among the residents of the locality, Jothi, a physiotherapist had provided the waste without proper segregation and Charles segregated the waste himself.

During the process, he found a gold chain weighing about 8 grams among the waste. The chain is valued at approximately Rs 52,000. The owner had dropped the chain in the waste by mistake and since she had not segregated the waste, it went unnoticed.

However, when Charles found the chain, he ensured that it was returned to Jothi, the owner, immediately. Jothi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Charles.