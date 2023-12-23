Former PoE sentenced to 7-year RI

CHENNAI: The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai, has sentenced R Sekar (IRS), then Protector of Emigrants (PoE), Chennai, to undergo seven years Rigorous Imprisonment and Anwar Hussain, a private recruiting agent to undergo 4-year RI.

Sekar was accused of collecting bribes for clearing emigration certificates between 2007 and 2009. A total fine of Rs 18,000 was also imposed on the accused.

The CBI had registered a case against Sekar and others. It was alleged that during 2007-2009, Sekar, along with others, including recruiting agent Anwar Hussain, had entered into a conspiracy. In pursuance of that, Hussain collected bribes in the form of ‘speed money’ from various recruiting agents for clearance of emigration certificates, submitted by the agents, and handed over the said bribe to Sekar and also other public servants.

It was also alleged that out of the bribe, around Rs 13 lakh was handed over to another person for arranging engineering admission for Sekar’s son. The said amount was recovered, and the accused were arrested in July 2009.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed, and the trial court found them guilty and convicted them.