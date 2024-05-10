For ratting him out to his parents, minor boy & friends murder neighbour woman in Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: Three persons including a minor boy were arrested by the City Police in connection with the murder of a 58 year old woman, who was found with cut injuries on her neck at her house in Thiruvanmiyur on Friday.

The minor boy joined hands with his friends and murdered the woman after the latter ratted him out to his parents about his drinking and relationship.

The deceased was identified as S Ponni.

She resided with her family at Ranganathapuram in Thiruvanmiyur.

On Friday, her son-in-law, M Iyappan (40) found her dead in the home and filed a complaint with Thiruvanmiyur police.

Investigations revealed that the woman got into a spat with a teenager living near her house over his drinking habits and him inviting his girlfriend to his home when his parents were away.

The woman had allegedly informed about the boy's behaviour to his parents which had enraged him. To exact revenge over this, he along with his friends barged into the woman's house and murdered her.

Based on investigations, Thirvanmiyur police arrested R Vignesh (20) and M Dheena (21) - both from Thideer Nagar, Besant Nagar and the 17 year old boy, the woman's neighbour.

The two youths were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody while the juvenile was produced before a government home for boys.