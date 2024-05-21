Footpath with open manhole puts Taramani pedestrians at risk

CHENNAI: The damaged pedestrian walkway with an open sewage drain in Taramani near Madhya Kailash poses a threat to the public.

The footpath has remained damaged for over a year endangering the pedestrians and causing sewage overflow during the monsoon season. The damaged part coupled with the sewage flow underground has made the place a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“It is one of the busiest roads and during the peak hours the two-wheelers use the pedestrian walkway to escape the traffic and overtake the vehicles waiting in the signal. It is unsafe for the motorists to ride on the footpath especially when the pathway is in dilapidated condition. The two-wheelers parked on the walkway adds on to the difficulties,” said RS Vimal Raj, a resident of Taramani.

During the monsoon season, the sewage overflows from the opened manhole turning the entire road into a mess.

Despite the corporation authorities conducting inspection of the place, no permanent solution has been provided so far.

Apart from the regular pedestrians, the hostel students, and roadside shopkeepers and customers are aware of the open manhole and thus there has been no mishap reported in the locality so far.

“Since there are no street lights, it is extremely dangerous to walk in the pedestrian pathway. To make it worse, there is no signboard kept by the local body to prevent accidents. The corporation authorities ensure that the manhole is closed only when political leaders visit the area. They temporarily close it with cardboard which gets damaged within a few days,” said Saranya (name changed), a hostel student.

A senior corporation official assured that immediate steps will be taken to close the manhole.