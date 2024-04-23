Begin typing your search...
Food safety department raids shops in Koyambedu market, seizes Articial ripened fruits
According to sources, the officials conducted tests for checking if fruits are ripened chemically.
CHENNAI: Officials of Food Safety Department on Tuesday raided Koyambedu market.
According to sources, the officials conducted tests for checking if fruits are ripened chemically.
Accordingly, shops that used chemical methods to ripe fruits like mango and banana, have been fined and the fruits are seized.
It is also reported that action is taken in view of beginning of the Mango season.
Next Story