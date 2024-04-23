Begin typing your search...

Food safety department raids shops in Koyambedu market, seizes Articial ripened fruits

According to sources, the officials conducted tests for checking if fruits are ripened chemically.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 April 2024 5:13 AM GMT
Food safety department officials during the inspection at the fruit market in Koyambedu (File photo)

CHENNAI: Officials of Food Safety Department on Tuesday raided Koyambedu market.

Accordingly, shops that used chemical methods to ripe fruits like mango and banana, have been fined and the fruits are seized.

It is also reported that action is taken in view of beginning of the Mango season.

Online Desk

