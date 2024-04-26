Flyover construction work: Traffic diversions announced in T Nagar for a year

CHENNAI: view of the proposed flyover construction work at Madley Junction, T Nagar, Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions for a year from Saturday (April 27).

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from North Usman Road towards T. Nagar Bus Stand are prohibited from using Usman Road flyover near Panagal Park.

Instead vehicles can take the Service road of the flyover and reach T.Nagar Bus Stand via Prakasam Road - Bhashyam Road - Thiagaraya Road - Burkit Road.

Only buses will be allowed to ply from Burkitt Road Moopparapan Street Junction towards Madley.

Other vehicles can reach T. Nagar Bus Stand via Usman Road - Moopbarappan Street- Musa Street, South Dandapani Street- Mannar Street.

From T. Nagar bus stand, take South Osman Road to reach Saidapet Anna Road and reach Kannammapet Junction, then take South West Boag Road, CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road, CIT Nagar Third Main Road to reach Anna Road.

Vehicles going from CIT Nagar 1st Main Road to North Usman Road can take South West Boag Road at Kannammapet junction and take Venkat Narayana Road to reach North Usman Road via Nageswaran Rao Road.

From T.Nagar Bus Stand to reach North Usman Road from Madley Roundabout take Burkit Road to Venkat Narayana Road and turn left at Nageswara Rao Road to reach North Usman Road.