Flight services between Chennai- UAE affected due to heavy rains

CHENNAI: The flight services between Chennai- UAE are affected due to heavy rains there.



As heavy rains are being reported in the UAE once again the flight services from Chennai are affected to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Kuwait.

All the flights are operated with a delay of more than two hours and the passengers are unhappy with the airline since they are not been informed prior regarding the delay or cancellation of the flights.

On Thursday the Emirates Airlines flight which was supposed to arrive from Dubai at 8am was delayed for more than four hours and reached Chennai airport at 12.40 pm.

Similarly, the flight which was supposed to arrive from Abu Dhabi at 8.40 am arrived at the Chennai airport at 1 pm.

The other flights which arrived from Kuwait - Sharjah also delayed for more than an hour.

The passengers were made to wait in the Chennai airport without even a clue when the flight would arrive.

A few angry passengers went and argued with the staff at the airline counter, but even though they were not given a proper response.

The passengers claimed that airlines are not updating the status of the flights online and even did not answer their phone calls when they tried calling to know the flight status.