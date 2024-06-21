Car driver hits brakes to avoid hitting cow, leads to multi-vehicle collision on Vandalur-Minjur ring road

CHENNAI: A multi-vehicle collision ocurred on the Vandalur-Minjur ring road near Kundrathur on Friday as the driver of the first vehicle pressed the brakes to avoid hitting a cow.

A large number of vehicles were travelling on the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road in the Thirumudivakkam area of Kundrathur when a cow suddenly ran across the road and a passing car hit the brakes to avoid hitting the bovine.

As a result, the vehicles coming behind the car collided with each other, one after the other.

A total of five vehicles, including four cars and a load van, were crushed.

Fortunately, the occupants of the vehicles escaped with minor injuries. Two people in a car and a van were injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Tambaram fire and rescue team rushed to the spot to rescue the drivers from the wreckage and admitted him to the Chromepet government hospital for treatment.

The Chrompet traffic police then set up barricades on the road and removed the damaged vehicles with a crane.

Due to this, there was a heavy traffic jam for over an hour on the Vandalur-Minjur road.

With the number of accidents due to stray cattle increasing, there has been a demand to take strict measures, including fines on the owners of the cows, to prevent casualties.