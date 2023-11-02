Five days after police enquiry, man dies; family alleges police harassment

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old history sheeter, who was allegedly involved in five cases including a murder, suffered a seizure at the Mylapore police station on October 27 and he succumbed later at a private hospital in Mylapore five days after on Thursday. His family members now alleging that he died of police harassment and torture.



Police denied the allegation of torture.The deceased man identified as Sugumar, 36, of Pallakuma Nagar near Mylapore, was summoned by the Mylapore police on October 27 while reviewing the list of rowdies and anti-socials. Sugumar, employed as a casual worker at a bank in Besant Nagar, appeared before the police on October 27 evening. "While waiting for enquiry he reportedly suffered a seizure and admitted in hospital, " police claimed.

Sugumar died Thursday morning at the private hospital triggering allegation of custodial tortureby family members. Police said they had called Sugumar to enter a binding over (peace bond) before the deputy commissioner of police, by exercising through their judicial magisterial powers, promising not to indulge in any criminal activities for the next one year. Sugumar was sitting on the verandha when he developed a seizure, police claimed. He was taken to Royapettah government hospital in an ambulance from the police station and he was later shifted to a private hospital where died on Thursday. Sugumar is survived by his wife and two children.