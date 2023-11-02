Five days after police enquiry, man dies; family alleges police harassment

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old history sheeter, who was allegedly involved in five cases including a murder, suffered a seizure at the Mylapore police station on October 27 and he succumbed later at a private hospital in Mylapore five days after on Thursday.

His family members now alleging that he died of police harassment and torture.

Police denied the allegation of torture.

The deceased man identified as Sugumar, 36, of Pallakuma Nagar near Mylapore, was summoned by the Mylapore police on October 27 while reviewing the list of rowdies and anti-socials.

Sugumar, employed as a casual worker at a nationalised bank in Besant Nagar, appeared before the police on October 27 evening.

While waiting for enquiry he reportedly suffered a seizure and he himself got admitted in hospital.

Sugumar succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning at the private hospital triggering allegation of custodial torture.

Police said they called Sugumar to enter a binding over (peace bond) before the deputy commissioner of police, by exercising through their judicial magistrature powers, promising not to indulge in any criminal activities in the next year.

Sugumar is survived by his wife and two children.