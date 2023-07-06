Five children escape from govt juvenile home in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Five children escaped from the government Juvenile home after attacking the warden in Chengalpattu on Wednesday night.

The government juvenile home is situated near the Chengalpattu old bus stop, more than 40 children are admitted to the home and are taken care of by the warden.

Police said on Wednesday night after providing food for the children the staff locked them in their rooms. After a few minutes, five children broke open the door and attempted to escape from the home by jumping the compound wall.

Soon the staff Gunasekaran and warden Babu attempted to catch them but the five children attacked both of them using stones and tied them using a rope and escaped from the home.

On information, the Chengalpattu Town police visited the spot and a special team was formed to nab the missing children. On Thursday early morning the police found two children near the Chengalpattu railway station and search is on to find the three children who are missing.