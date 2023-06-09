Five arrested for selling heroin in Pammal; 50 grams seized

CHENNAI: Police arrested five men who were supplying Heroin and seized 50 grams of heroin from them in Pammal on Wednesday. The Shankar Nagar police received a piece of information that Heroin is being supplied in Pammal, Anagaputhur, Shankar Nagar and Nagalkeni for the past few days by a few youngsters.

On Wednesday night, the police spotted a youngster standing in a dark area in Nagalkeni. Later, after searching his pockets, the police found 2 grams of heroin on him.

He was detained and taken to the Shankar Nagar police station. The police identified him as Sheikh Asmath (24), of West Bengal, who was selling heroin to his friends Tobi Hussain (29), Dilwan Hussain (19), Rashid Aslam (29), and Manosheik (24). Police claimed that the group used to smuggle Heroin from West Bengal into the South Suburbs via trains. On Thursday, the police detained all five of them and found 50 grams of heroin worth Rs 15 lakh, five mobile phones, and Rs 2,500 in cash on them. Police later remanded them in judicial custody and were sent to prison.