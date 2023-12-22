Five arrested for attacking transperson

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly attacking a transperson after trespassing into the house near Maduravoyal and robbing mobile phones and gold chain from the victim’s house.

The victim, K Madonna (28) lives with two other transpersons at a house in Thandalam near Maduravoyal.

On Wednesday, when Madonna was at home, a gang of five barged into the house and took the cell phones and the one sovereign gold chain on the table.

When Madonna and others tried to catch them, the gang allegedly attacked Madonna with a knife and fled in a car.

Madonna got treated at a hospital and filed a police complaint later after which Maduravoyal Police registered a case and began investigations.

On Thursday, Police arrested B Ebenezer (28) of Thirumangalam, M Iyyappan (37) of Ambattur, M Vinothraja (37) of Pallikaranai, P Manikandan (30) of Choolai and K Balaji (33) of Choolai.

Of the arrested, Iyappan and Vinothraja are history sheeters who have close to 30 cases amongst them including murder and attempt to murder cases.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.