Fisherman drowned in sea off Thiruvottiyur while attempting to save two persons

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old fisherman drowned in the sea off Thiruvottiyur on Friday evening while attempting to rescue two youths who were struggling in the waves.

The deceased fisherman was identified as M Murali (50) of Ondikuppam near Thiruvottiyur.

Police said that Murali along with three others were fixing the fishnets on the beach when they noticed the two youths struggling in the waves.

Murali and the three men ran inside and rescued Santhosh Kumar (19), a college student, Anandan (26).

However, Murali got caught in the swirl and despite the attempts by his friends, he could not be saved.

While the two youths were saved, Murali was fished out in an unconscious state, police said.

He was moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead on arrival.

Thiruvottiyur police registered a case and moved Murali's body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

He was survived by wife and two teenage children.