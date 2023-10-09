First in India: Teen girl to welcome callers of TN Child Helpline

CHENNAI: Soon, in a first-of-kind initiative, the callers of Child Helpline (CHL), 1098, will be welcomed by a teenage girl instead of an automated voice as the Directorate of Social Defence (DSD) has recorded one of the teenage girls at the government home for the Interactive Voice Response (IVR).

The CHL was took over by the TN government on July 31 midnight after the Ministry of Child and Women Empowerment decided that the respective State governments will operate the helpline instead of Childline India Foundation (CIF) and partner NGOs.

Hence, after the CHL came under the TN government, the DSD officials decided to make the helpline more exclusive with new and innovative initiatives. As part of which, the officials decided to add the voice of an actual girl for IVR’s welcome note instead of an automated voice.

Since the TN government took over CHL, it has been keen on children’s involvement in its initiatives. This started off by making the helpline more child friendly.

Explaining this, a DSD official said, “With the consent of a teenage girl from one of the government girls’ homes in the city, the voice in the IVR was recorded and has been active since August last week.”

Before, TN government took over CHL, officials say that the IVR had only English and Hindi languages.

Hence, the DSD officials began by writing a script for a welcome note in Tamil. “Currently, the IVR will begin with a welcome note in Tamil recorded by the teenage girl, followed by automated voices in English and Hindi, recorded by adults. Though it is early to gauge, we are confident that children will find the actual voice of the girl more comforting.”