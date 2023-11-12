Fire breaks out at Sai Baba temple in Chennai, dousing operation underway

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the Saibaba temple in Chennai's Mylapore on Sunday, police said.

According to the fire department, fire tenders are present at the spot to extinguish the fire.

"More than 20 firefighters from 3 fire stations are working to extinguish the fire," an official said.

The Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited