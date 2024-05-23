Fire breaks out at Chennai airport's ATC tower, prompt action averts major disaster

CHENNAI:A fire broke out at the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower at Chennai Airport in the early hours of Thursday, but quick action by airport authorities averted a major disaster.

The fire started at around 3:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the ATC Tower, which is a critical facility that controls air traffic in and out of Chennai Airport. The tower is operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and is responsible for ensuring the safe takeoff and landing of flights.

According to sources, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in a room on the fourth floor, which was used to store old and discarded materials. The fire was quickly brought under control by the fire tenders stationed at the airport fire stations, and no flights were affected.

The ATC Tower is a highly sensitive and secure facility, and the fire has raised concerns about the safety and security of the airport. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, and airport authorities are taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

