Fire at paint factory near SIDCO in Chennai, relief ops underway
20 firefighters are presently working to contain the blaze.
CHENNAI: A huge fire broke out on Sunday at a private paint factory near SIDCO in Chennai's Manali, as per Thanthi TV reports. *Visuals showed thick black smoke emanating from the plant.*
Workers removed paint barrels from the factory to prevent the fire from spreading further.
