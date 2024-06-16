Begin typing your search...

Fire at paint factory near SIDCO in Chennai, relief ops underway

20 firefighters are presently working to contain the blaze.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Jun 2024 10:16 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-16 11:16:09.0  )
Visual from the spot (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: A huge fire broke out on Sunday at a private paint factory near SIDCO in Chennai's Manali, as per Thanthi TV reports. *Visuals showed thick black smoke emanating from the plant.*

Workers removed paint barrels from the factory to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Online Desk

