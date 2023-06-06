Fire at Kancheepuram govt hospital triggers panic

CHENNAI: A minor fire was reported in the superintendent’s room at the Kancheepuram government hospital on Monday. Officials said none were injured in the fire. On Monday morning, a fire broke out in the CCTV cabin in the superintendent’s room of the Kancheepuram GH, bellowing thick smoke that surrounded the hospital premises. This triggered panic in the hospital, with some of the patients running outside the building in fear. After receiving an alert, officials from the Kancheepuram fire and rescue station rushed to the spot and doused the fire in the CCTV control room and brought the situation under control. The police said that a short circuit in the cabin was believed to be the reason for the fire. The officials, along with hospital authorities, are investigating the reason for the short circuit.