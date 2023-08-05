Fingerprint reveals murder suspect's link to old robbery

CHENNAI: Nine years after a domestic help allegedly assaulted a dubbing artist and escaped with jewelry and cash from a house in Velachery, the city police have found that the accused was involved in a murder in Tiruchy and have launched a hunt for the absconding accused.

In April 2014, Lakshmi, a television dubbing artist, was robbed by her domestic help, who escaped with eight sovereign chain, four sovereign bangles, and cash worth Rs 40,000 and went fled the scene.

The Velachery police had collected fingerprints from the scene and were on the lookout for the person. The investigators sought the help of the fingerprint wing at St Thomas Mount to compare the prints with any known offenders and accused.

The officials found that the prints matched with T Gandhi (64) of Pullambadi in Tiruchy, who was arrested in a murder for gain case by Jeeyapuram police. After confirming Gandhi’s involvement in the theft case in Velachery, too, the police here attempted to arrest her. But they learnt that Gandhi, who was released on bail in March this year, has been absconding since then.

Further investigations are on to trace the woman, said officials.