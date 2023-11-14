Begin typing your search...

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian Rifle Club’s honorary secretary

Several eminent shooters including Arjuna Awardee Rupa Srinath Unnikrishnan and Prithviraj Thondaiman are members of this club.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-14 01:00:51.0  )
CHENNAI: Well-known National Award-winning film producer K Rajsekar Pandian was elected honorary secretary of the Chennai Rifle Club in the recently-held annual general body meeting (AGM) at the Police Officers Mess in Egmore.

The AGM was presided over by Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, president and ex-officio president of the club, and additional commissioner (HQ) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, VP of the club.

Several eminent shooters including Arjuna Awardee Rupa Srinath Unnikrishnan and Prithviraj Thondaiman, who had won the gold in the recently held Asian Games in Korea, are members of this club.

The shooting ranges in the city — one each in Egmore and Alamati — were named after the late Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar, who had facilitated the growth of the shooting sport in Tamil Nadu.

