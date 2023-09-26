'File preliminary investigation report on alleged illegalities of new secretariat complex'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to submit the preliminary inquiry report on the complaint registered by the former MP J Jayavardhan (AIADMK) on alleged irregularities in the construction of new secretariat - assembly complex.

The case was heard by a division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice D Krishna Kumar and Justice P B Balaji.

The Advocate General R shunmugasundaram appeared for the State contended there is absolutely, no material evidence produced before the Justice Ragupathi commission constituted to probe the case. He further contended that the State is withdrawing the case.

However, the bench observed that as Jayavardhan is seeking to implead him in the case we require a detailed discussion on the case.

Further the bench directed the DVAC to submit the preliminary report of the inquiry done in the complaint registered by Jayavardhan in 2018, in a sealed cover before the court and adjourned the matter to October 10 for further hearing.

During the DMK regime in 2006-2011, a new extravagant secretariat building was constructed in Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai. The successor government led by the AIADMK raised irregularities in the construction of the new Secretariat and set up an inquiry commission chaired by retired Justice Ragupathi to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Subsequently, the DMK moved the MHC challenging this commission and the MHC ordered the dissolution of the commission. Further, the MHC ordered to hand over the collected evidence by the commission to the DVAC and directed to take action if any irregularities were found. However, the DMK once again went to the MHC to quash the government order allowing them to probe into the investigation. The MHC also quashed the government order. Challenging this order, the AIADMK filed appeal petitions in the MHC.

While those appeal petitions are still pending in the MHC, Jayavardhan filed a new petition to initiate the DVAC investigation and sought to implead him in the case. However the State contended that this implead petition has no bonafide and it is filed on the political ground.