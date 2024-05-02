Fighting over property, man damages father's car in Vadapalani; arrested

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking windshields of a car belonging to his father in Vadapalani after a fight over property.

The arrested person was identified as Prem Sharma, son of K Jhumarlan, 70.

According to the police the father and son had an ongoing fight over a property.

On Wednesday, Prem Sharma reached his father's house in Vadapalani and quarreled with Jhumarlan.

After the heated excahge of words, Prem came out and asked his father to comeout.

Since Jhumarlan did not come out of the house, Prem Sharma got angry and broke the windshields on the front and back ofthe car belonging to the family and fled.

Narrating the incident, Jhumarlansent an SMS to the Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, and on his instruction Vadapalani inspector of police went to the spot and carried out an investigation.

After getting a written compliant from the senior citizen a case was registered and on Thursday the police arrested his son Prem Sharma.

The commissioner had given standing instructions to officers concerned for taking prompt action on petitions received from senior citizens at Police Commissioner's Office.

Inorder to help the senior citizens 'BANDHAM' Scheme was inaugurated in January this year by the city police.

Senior citizens can contact via Elder Helpline No.1253 and also via toll-free No.94999 57575 for any emergency.