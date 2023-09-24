FB page-turned-publishing house Her Stories launches nine books

CHENNAI: Her Stories launched nine books on Saturday at Goethe Institut, Chennai.

“It is not easy for a publisher to come up with nine stories in English. This is one of the most successful journeys of Her Stories,” appreciated Kavitha Ramu, the CEO of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

From a Facebook page to a publishing house, Her Stories has come a long way, publishing 27 books till now, and launched a total of 9 books Saturday.

Katharina Gorgen, the director of Goethe Institute spoke during the event.

Authors, translators, and readers introduced the books and shared their experiences in relation to the process of writing to the audience.

“The best thing is that there is freedom for the authors to write whatever they want, and it won’t be edited, unlike other mainstream media,” said Geeta Ilangovan, a journalist and filmmaker.

Nivedita Louis, one of the founders of Her Stories, enlightened the audience with her experiences.