Fare revision delayed by over a yr: Auto drivers to take out rally against transport dept

CHENNAI: Auto drivers in the city are all set take out a rally to the Secretariat at Fort St George on August 25 protest the inaction of the transport department to revise the fares even a year after the Madras HC gave a direction about it.

“We’re forced to conduct the rally as various protests, including the hunger fast on May 9, did not yield any results. We’ve been demanding the government to develop its own ride-hailing app and also revise fares – both remain unfulfilled,” said TN Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramanian.

Pointing out that the last time the auto-rickshaw fare was revised was in 2013, he added: “After the Madras High Court ordered to revise the auto fares in February last year, the State government formed an inter-departmental panel headed by the joint commissioner (enforcement). The panel heard the views of the unions on May 12 and passengers’ associations the next day. After this, the transport department has been maintaining a stoic silence on fares revision.”

The unions had demanded a minimum fare of Rs 50 and Rs 25 per km. At present, the minimum fare is Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional km.

Balasubramanian said that auto drivers’ unions have been demanding the government to launch its own ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber with the funds of the welfare board. “The Kerala government has launched its own app. The private apps are fleecing both passengers and drivers with hidden charges. If the government launches its own app, it will benefit all stakeholders,” he said.

Auto drivers also demanded the government ban illegal bike taxis, and fulfil its electoral promises of not implementing the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act.