Failure to replace 3,500 buses to hit services to villages: Trade unions

CHENNAI: The State Transport Corporation union has warned that the operation of the town buses to the villages would be impacted if 3,000 over-aged buses are not replaced by the end of 2023.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways implemented the Vehicle Scrapping Policy from April 1 this year to scrap government vehicles including buses, which are more than 15 years old.

As per the guidelines, there are 1,500 buses under the 7 transport corporations including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and other State Transport Corporations, which are supposed to be scrapped but are being operated currently, as the State government had sought a year to replace it.

“By the end of this year, another 1,500 buses would cross 15-year-service and must be replaced. Most of these buses are being operated to the villages as town services. If the 3,000 aged buses are not replaced by the end of this year, the operation to villages will be severely affected,” warns K Arumugha Naianar, general secretary, CITU-affiliated TN State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF).

Apart from the aged buses, the corporations were unable to operate 1,500 buses due to a shortage of drivers.

“The corporation should appoint adequate workers including drivers to operate its full fleet for hassle-free travel,” he added.

All 8 transport corporations including the State Express Transport Corporation operate a fleet of 20,127 buses and scheduled services of over 18,700 buses.

A senior transport corporation official said that all buses were being operated irrespective of the vehicle-scrapping status. “Even if the 15-year-old buses have to be scrapped, we can ensure normal services with the available spare vehic at all the corporations,” the official added.

About replacing old buses, the official said that procurement of new buses was stopped when the pandemic hit. “When we floated bids to procure 1,107 buses, it was challenged in the Madras High Court by the associations representing persons with disability. They wanted all the buses to be low-floor buses, as they’re disabled-friendly. Now the HC has given a verdict; soon, the tender would be floated for procurement of new buses,” he said.

The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety sources said that the Centre has cancelled the registration certificates of government vehicles that are over 15 years old on April 1.

“We have stopped the operation of vehicles owned by the transport department which are more than 15 years old. No vehicles can be operated without a valid registration certificate. The transport corporation buses are no exemption from it,” sources said.