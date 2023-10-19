Facing menace, motorists in suburbs blame officials of apathy

CHENNAI: Stray cattle have become a menace for the people, especially for the motorists at night, in the southern suburbs of Chennai. Vexed by repeated incidents, residents there allege that the local bodies there were not taking action against the cattle owners despite the straying of these animals resulting in many accidents.

Three years ago, a man returning from office died after his two-wheeler hit two stray cattle that were fighting on the road at night. After the incident triggered an outcry, the authorities initiated action against owners who were letting the cattle stray on the roads. The swift and strong action brought the situation under control, said residents.

However, the relief was short-lived, as the motorists are facing the same menace now, said many of the residents. In a tragic incident that happened recently, a three-year-old boy died on the spot with severe injuries after stray cattle on the Tambaram-Somangalam road hit the two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his family.

This time, however, the Tambaram Corporation has not taken any steps against the owners even after the boy’s death, said angry residents, pointing yet another case, this time involving a 51-year-old man who went for a walk in the night. He suffered serious injuries after being attacked by stray cattle and was admitted to the Chromepet GH.

In yet another incident, an elderly woman was hospitalised after being hit by cattle near Chitlapakkam.

According to several motorists, they were facing risk every day due to strays, both cattle and dogs, and there have been many cases of injuries and even hospitalisation.

Among the worst spots that the people identified are Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam, Pammal, Chromepet, and Pallavaram, where the streets are taken over by strays. Even the busy GST Road is no different, especially during the early morning and night hours, they added.

“While heading to the office early in the morning, I face the trouble of stray animals blocking the road. They don’t move even if I sound the horn,” said Karthick of Tambaram, a bike rider.

Residents blamed cattle owners, particularly those who do not have space or sheds in their homes, for letting out the cows and buffaloes. Many have tried to take up the matter with the owners but with little avail.

When contacted, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R Alagumeena said that the civic body was collecting Rs 2,000 fine from the owners to prevent stray menace.

“To control the stray cattle menace completely, we are planning to construct a shelter where the impounded cattle would be kept for three days. If the owner does not report to the Corporation within three days, the cattle will be auctioned,” she said.

The Commissioner added that the shelter would be up and running within a month, after which the menace would be brought under control.