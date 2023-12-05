Begin typing your search...
F4 Street circuit race postponed by TN Government
Waterlogging and the cyclonic storm, which impeded the works in the past 48 hours, are cited as the reasons behind this decision
CHENNAI: The highly anticipated F4 street circuit race, initially set to be the country's first night race, has been postponed by the Tamil Nadu Government due to the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.
Waterlogging and the cyclonic storm, which impeded the works in the past 48 hours, are cited as the reasons behind this decision.
Additional details regarding the rescheduled dates are anticipated in the coming days.
