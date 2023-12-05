Begin typing your search...

F4 Street circuit race postponed by TN Government

Waterlogging and the cyclonic storm, which impeded the works in the past 48 hours, are cited as the reasons behind this decision

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2023 11:16 AM GMT
F4 Street circuit race postponed by TN Government
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The highly anticipated F4 street circuit race, initially set to be the country's first night race, has been postponed by the Tamil Nadu Government due to the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Waterlogging and the cyclonic storm, which impeded the works in the past 48 hours, are cited as the reasons behind this decision.

Additional details regarding the rescheduled dates are anticipated in the coming days.

F4 street circuit raceTamil Nadu GovernmentCyclone MichaungF4
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X