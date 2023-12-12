Expunge offending observations against me: Retired District judge moves MHC

CHENNAI: The then Vellore Principal District Judge N Vasanthaleela sought the Madras High Court to expunge the offending portions against her in the suo-motu order initiated by Justice N Anand Venkatesh against the discharge of Minister K Ponmudy from disproportionate asset (DA) case.

The retired district judge Vasanthaleela filed a response to the suo motu criminal revision in compliance with the Supreme Court's direction.

The response stated Justice N Anand Venkatesh made unwarranted and unjustifiable observations against her. The observation made by Justice N Anand Venkatesh ignoring my unblemished service of almost 28 years in the judiciary having not even a single memo or adverse remarks in my ACR of my entire career and even without any iota of oral observation against me, read the response.

The disparaging remarks made by the Single Judge are wholly unwarranted and unjustifiable and its retention on records will cause serious harm to me and my future prospects of my career will come to a standstill, said the retired district judge.

"To my personal feeling in the publication of the impugned order in all modern media including newspapers, it is nothing but robbing of my reputation and also my earnest service in the judiciary by single stroke of pen, said the retired judge.

Higher Court should normally avoid the use of disparaging remarks against lower judicial officers while finding his/her judgment under appeal or revision before it to be erroneous or lacking in any manner, particularly if the officer had no opportunity to give their explanation, read the response.

On August 10, Justice N Anand Venkatesh raised suspicion in the manner in which the trial court in Vellore cleared Minister K Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case while initiating suo motu criminal revision.

The judge also raised a number of suspicions about the manner in which the Minister and his wife acquitted from the DA case, including that "the judge demitted office merely two days after the order was delivered".

Quoting Paulo Coelho's Alchemist, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said it appeared that the stars and the universe aligned itself to benefit Ponmudy and his wife.