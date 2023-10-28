Expo of urban mobility to conclude tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI, on Friday inaugurated the annual Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference and expo in New Delhi. The 3-day event will be held till October 29 in Chennai, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru.

The objective is to disseminate information to the officials about the best urban transport practices. Key decision makers and delegates will have the chance to network with other professionals, experts, academics, industry, civil society, technology, service providers, and other domestic and international stakeholders in urban transport during the conference. A press release from CMRL said that an exhibition hall featuring about the Metro Rail was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The minister who visited the exhibition hall also enquired about the progress of the Chennai phase 2 metro construction works, the press release added.