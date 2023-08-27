Explore unique Kebabs, cocktails at this 10-day food festival

CHENNAI: Set on the rooftop with a low-light ambience, the Above Sea Level by The Raintree St Mary’s Road welcomes us with a gentle breeze and a most happening cocktail counter. With the aim of elevating the dining experience and offering captivating dishes, the restaurant has revamped its menu by adding different varieties of Kebabs and also launched a new collection of cocktails.

Robert Hospet, mixologist who curated the cocktail menu says, “We tweaked our street serves, roku and toki. For example, the Toki whisky sour is a new Japanese craft blended whisky. We have added wasabi to give an Asian influence.” Apart from this, the newly launched menu offers Southern spice- a blend of jim beam, pineapple, curry leaf, star anise with a twist of tamarind and jaggery, Clover club, Smokey toki chatterbox and Chiller mingler, among others.

Then comes unique varieties of appetizers, main courses and of course, desserts. Among the appetizers, the Cottage cheese ghee roast kotopita, Shish taouk, Desi murg spanakopita and Mediterranean lamb scotaditto stood out. One delicacy that caught our eye is Gulhari kartoons. Basically a mix of vegetables, corn, pomegranate seeds and mint gives a sweet taste with a crispy finish.

Gulhari kartoons

In the revamped menu, one can find an equal number of veg and non-veg dishes to cater for everyone. In the veg, the Aloo bukhara ke kofte, which is sundried plums and ricotta dumplings soaked in yellow gravy, can be tried if you wish to taste a unique savour.

Aloo bukhara ke kofte

For anyone who likes chicken in their meal, the Murg tikka sirka pyaz served with Butter naan should not be missed. The Murg tikka sirka pyaz goes well with the flavourful Mutton biryani as well.



Butter garlic naan





Mutton biryani

The most exciting part of the whole culinary experience is exotic desserts. Opt for Bitter chocolate and sea salt semifreddo if you want to go on a bitter-sweet journey. Kunafa is a well-known dessert, but the Kunafa jibne roll ups served at this food festival were very different and striking.

Dessert platter

“We wanted to introduce new and lesser-known international grills and Kebabs, which I feel should be recognised. The desserts are a fusion of Indian and International flavours,” says Neeraj Balasubramanian, executive chef at The Raintree St Mary’s Road. He also added that the newly launched menu will be permanent and it will be added with the existing menu.



This 10-day food festival is happening at The Raintree St Mary’s Road from August 25 to September 3.